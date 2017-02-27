Dorothy Renfer

DESHLER — Dorothy Marie Renfer, 90, of rural Deshler, Ohio died Saturday, February 25, 2017 at her residence.

She was born September 27, 1926 in Wood County, Ohio to the late Riley “Dick” and Anna Marie (Bunk) Snyder.

Dorothy was a graduate of Jackson Township High School. She was an Avon representative for many years and also worked at the former Kopenhofer Bros. Poultry, Imco Poultry, both of Deshler; RCA in Findlay and Libbey Glass in Toledo. During World War II, she worked at the former Heinz factory in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Dorothy attended the College First Church of God, Findlay. She was the proudest of her loving family of sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. She was always saying how she had “such a great family.” In her spare time she took great joy in her flower gardens and vegetable gardens.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Snyder; Riley Snyder and sisters, Bertha Jane “BJ” Moser and Virginia Wright.

She is survived by brother-in-law, Harold Wright, Monroe, Ohio, nieces and nephews, Linda (Dan) Kleman; Larry (Rachel) Snyder; Terri (Tom) Winklejohn; Richard (Sue) Moser; Dennis (Kay) Moser; Gary (Deb) Moser and many great nieces and nephews.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to the services.

The family suggest memorials to Donor’s Choice.

www.rodenbergerfuneralhome.com.

