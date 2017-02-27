Harold E. Smith February 4, 1925 – February 24, 2017

SANDUSKY — Harold E. Smith, 92, of Sandusky passed away Friday afternoon, February 24, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born on February 4, 1925 in Leipsic, OH to the late Clyde and Sadie (Miller) Smith.

Harold graduated from Tiffin University with an accounting degree and retired from Ford in 1987 after 26 years of service. Harold is a United States Army veteran who proudly serviced his country during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, bowling, and traveling. His greatest joy was spending time with his family especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Marsha (Ken) Schenk and Susan Smith, both of Sandusky; son, Michael Smith of Sandusky; 2 grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly) Schenk and Brian (Alyssa) Schenk; 3 great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Schenk, Brayden Schenk and Remy Jo Schenk.

In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn (Lyon) Smith whom he married on Valentine’s Day in 1948; granddaughter, Kara Brotzki; and 4 brothers, Domer Smith, Serge Smith, Ray Smith and Dwight Smith.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday March 1, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Avenue Sandusky, OH 44870. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday March 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. Pastor Merlin Jacobs will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Harold’s memory may do so to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills Street, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to Stein Hospice Care Centers, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

