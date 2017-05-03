Juliet ‘Judy’ Howard

FOSTORIA — A private funeral for Juliet “Judy” A. Howard, 88, of Fostoria and formerly of Columbus, will be held.

Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus.

Mrs. Howard died on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Independence House, Fostoria.

She married William Lee Howard and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Amie (Jay) Hathaway, of Fostoria; and Chris (Hal) Weemhoff, of Rochester, Michigan.

Arrangements are being handled by Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to a library or national park of the donor’s choice, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments