Juliet ‘Judy’ Howard

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
FOSTORIA — A private funeral for Juliet “Judy” A. Howard, 88, of Fostoria and formerly of Columbus, will be held.
Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus.
Mrs. Howard died on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Independence House, Fostoria.
She married William Lee Howard and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Amie (Jay) Hathaway, of Fostoria; and Chris (Hal) Weemhoff, of Rochester, Michigan.
Arrangements are being handled by Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.
Memorials may be made to a library or national park of the donor’s choice, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company