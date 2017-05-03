Beth A. Snyder

Beth Ann Snyder, 62, of Findlay, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017. Beth Ann was born on February 12, 1955 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Eugene and Mary Alice Eblen. She married Robert W. Snyder on October 14, 1978, and he preceded her in death on October 1, 2016. Surviving are her parents, Eugene and Mary Alice Eblen of Findlay; a brother, Dean (Cassie Ann Ash) Eblen of Cygnet; a sister, Laurel (David) Baden of Bowling Green, 8 nieces and nephews; Patrick Otte, Rachel Durst, Dawn Otte, Derek (Sara) Eblen, Danielle (Adam) Johnson, Cassidy Eblen, Rebecca Baden, Heather Baden and 6 great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, June Otte. Beth Ann was a 1973 graduate of Elmwood High School. She began her career at Brindle’s Furniture where she met the love of her life, Bob. Beth then worked for 1st National Bank of Findlay (now 5/3 Bank) for 30 plus years. She was a former member of the Bloomdale Cloveretts 4-H Club. She loved cross stitching and sewing, even making her own clothes. Beth loved to travel with Bob to Ft. Myers, FL, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, TN. She also enjoyed painting Bob’s woodworking projects. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour (10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) prior to the service. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ellen Hugunin officiating. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Memorial contributions can be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

