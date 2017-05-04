Deanna Pazder

Deanna Lee Pazder, age 78, of Montgomery, Texas went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 27, 2017 after suffering a massive stroke. She joins her husband, Stanley Pazder, who recently died (February 19) after a short term illness.

Deanna was born on July 4th, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Carl and Beatrice Seastrom. Deanna was a cheerleader in high school when she met and fell in love with Stan, who was the high school’s basketball star. They married in 1956.

Deanna lived life by the motto “seize the day” and encouraged others to do the same. Over the course of their 61 year marriage, Deanna and Stan looked forward to new opportunities – moving their family from Sawyer, Michigan where they grew up, married and built their dream home to Findlay, Ohio where they lived and worked for 35 years until retirement. It wasn’t long before they decided to join their 3 children in Texas where they created a home filled with gardens for all to enjoy.

Deanna had many talents and interests but by far her lifelong enthusiasm for gardening gave her the most joy – designing, selecting flowers and plants, watering and then watching them grow from her veranda with a cup of coffee.

Deanna had a zest for learning and trying new things. She was a consummate baker – always eager to try new recipes, and a creative cook, pulling together healthy, satisfying family dinners in a pinch from whatever she had on hand. In her later years, Deanna turned her creativity high-tech with no fear of computers, droids or the internet.

She had a huge heart for abused, neglected and abandoned animals, giving a loving home to many in need. A big supporter to all, she will be remembered for her constant encouragement, kindness and concern.

Deanna is dearly missed by family, friends, neighbors and pets.

She is survived by her 3 children, Steve Pazder of Montgomery, Texas, Dawn Laurel (Steve) of Austin, Texas, and Debra Taylor (Tom) of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Abby and Ian Laurel of NYC, Alex Taylor of Portland, Oregon; and her special great grandchild, Emma Leigh Taylor of Portland, Oregon.

Also surviving are her brother and sister; Sallye (Rex) Krumrie and Duane Seastrom (MaryAnn); brothers-in-law, Larry (Dixie) and Rick (Carol) Pazder and Fred Briggs, sisters-in-law, Judy (Lee) Barnes and Claudia (Jim) Prenkert, all in Michigan.

A celebration of Deanna and Stan’s life will take place at a time to be determined.

Online condolences may be offered on the website of Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, www.shmfh.com.

