Richard Walter

McCOMB — Richard G. Walter, 76, of McComb and formerly of Wharton, died at 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at The Toledo Hospital, after a short illness.

He was born on March 27, 1941, in Adrian, Ohio to the late Glenn and Cordilla (Boyce) Walter. He married Nancy Pace on September 9, 1972 and she survives.

Richard is also survived by his son, Rick (Carol) Walter of Harrisburg, PA; his daughters: Christa Ware of Newark, Cynthia (Keith) Spears of Heath, Cheryl (Steve) McCoy of Thornville and Colleen Walter of Newark; his brothers: Robert (Elaine) Walter of Wharton, Edwin (Patricia) Walter of North Fort Myers, FL, Wayne (Deb) Walter of Rawson and Jim (Terry) Walter of Upper Sandusky; his sisters: Ruth (Paul) Searfoss of Kenton, Barbara Miller of Bellefontaine and Anita (Mike) Rickle of Carey; 13 grandchildren and 1 step-grandchild; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 step-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nanette M. Walter.

Richard retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in 1994 after 34 years. He was an active member of First Christian Church, Leipsic, where he was a former Deacon for 12 years. He enjoyed working in his garden, but his greatest love and joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2017, at First Christian Church, Leipsic, with Pastor Tim Eding officiating.

Burial will be in McComb Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, and 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service on Saturday at church.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Leipsic.

