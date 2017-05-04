Delores Sutton

PAULDING — Delores Jean Sutton age 84 died Tuesday, May 2 at the Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Ft. Wayne.

She was born November 19, 1932 in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alva E. and Alice B. (Parnham) Ames. On December 19, 1952 she married William R. Sutton, who survives.

She was a member of the Paulding VFW Post #587 Auxiliary and was an avid reader.

She is also survived by her children: Mary Alice (James) Brown, Pandora, William “Bill” or “Bo” (Patricia) Sutton, Hicksville, LouAnn (Robby) Bates, Bryan, Danny (Kim) Sutton, and Sally (Christopher) Doster, both of Paulding; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Dick, Max, Gerald, Dort, Frances, Annebelle and an infant sister.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Saturday, May 6 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.

Visitation will be 4 “” 8 PM Friday, May 5 at Den Herder Funeral Home.

There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to National Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Rd., Suite #750, Silver Springs MD 20910 or Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, N160 SR 108, Napoleon OH 43545.

Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.

