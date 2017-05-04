Beverly Bicknell

FOSTORIA — A memorial for Beverly June “Jeanie” Bicknell, 59, of Fostoria, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Dan Lucien presiding.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ms. Bicknell died at 3:10 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2017, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Surviving are three daughters, Elizabeth (Eric) Damron, Fostoria; Ruby Moorer, Toledo; and Hanna Bicknell, Fostoria; a sister, Charlotte Hoeben, Battle Creek, Michigan; two brothers, Paul Edward Bicknell, Battle Creek, Michigan; and Gerald Lee Bicknell, Fostoria; and her lifetime partner, Dean Harmon, Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to the Fostoria Church of God.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

