Owen Yoder

BLUFFTON — Owen Darrel Yoder, 94, of Bluffton, died Wednesday at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

He married Mary Yoder and she survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Anne (Dean) Stites, Portland, Oregon; a son, Mark (Debbie) Yoder, Denver, Colorado; a brother, Dave Yoder, Ottawa; two sisters, Jean Lambert, Aurora, Colorado; and Joanne Gundy, Goshen, Indiana.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, Bluffton, the Revs. George O’Reilly and Wanda Stopher officiating. A private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton.

Visitation will be a half hour before the service at the church and during a fellowship meal following the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Bluffton University.

