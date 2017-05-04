Chris Jones

NORTH BALTIMORE — Chris O. Jones, 48 of North Baltimore died on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at his residence. He was born on June 28, 1968, in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Alvin D. and Judy Ann (King) Jones.
He is survived by his brother, Dean Jones of Bradner; his sisters: Mildred (Rodger) Beard-Morgan of Helena, Montana and Ronda (Jimmie, Sr.) Coup of North Baltimore.
Chris was employed by Hess Farms.
All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
