A Celebration of Life for Leigh Ann Kloeppel, 50, of Findlay, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hanneman Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Following the service, there will be a gathering honoring Ms. Kloeppel from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pits Rod and Gun Club, 11000 Township Road 227.

A full obituary will be published in Friday’s edition of The Courier.

Comments

comments