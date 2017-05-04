Gerald Foltz

DESHLER — Gerald “Dempsey” F. Foltz, 89, of Deshler passed away Monday May 1, 2017.

Gerald was born in Henry County, Ohio to the late Harvey and Martha (Boyer) Foltz. He married the love of his life Alice Walter on September 24, 1949 and she survives him. Also surviving are his children: Debra (Bill) Bennett of McComb, Robert (Pat) Foltz of Toledo and Judy Harden of Bowling Green; grandchildren Brian (Dana) Spitnale, Greg (Carey) Spitnale, Jessica and Jennifer Foltz and Michelle (Jon) Channer, step-grandchildren: Scott (Dawn) Bennett of Findlay, Tracy (Curtis) Collins of Perrysburg and Todd (Sandy) Bennett of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren: Savanna, Jaylyn , Andrew “Dempsey” and Jackson Spitnale and Elly and Bo Channer; step-great grandchildren: Will, Paige, Gabe and Taylor Bennett, Austin, Peyton and Faith Collins; a sister Deloris Coppes. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Evelyn Jones, Doris Weidman, Lois Jean Vandersall and Mary Lou Leatherman; brothers: Delbert, Earl, Virgil, Harold and Ernest.

Gerald was a hard working and lifelong farmer. He truly loved spending time out in the fields on his tractor and working with his bailing crew. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Findlay and was a former Pleasant Township Trustee in Hancock County. Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. Gerald enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father and brothers in Michigan. Family was a very important part of Gerald’s life. He would make it a point to attend all their events and especially loved going to his grandchildren’s baseball games.

Visitation for Gerald will be on Friday May 5, 2017 from 4:00-8:00PM in the Hartley-Hanneman Funeral Home, 370 Park Dr. South, McComb, Ohio 45858, Drew DeVore, Funeral Director.

Gerald’s funeral service will be held on Saturday May 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM in the funeral home, with his son Robert Foltz, officiating. Interment will follow in the McComb Union Cemetery, where Military Honors will be rendered by the Hancock County Memorial Squad.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donors’ choice.

On-line condolences, as well as fond memories, may be sent to Dempsey’s family by visiting www.hannemanfh.com

