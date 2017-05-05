Sandra Scott

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra Mae “Sandy” Scott, 67, of Fostoria, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. A luncheon and gathering will take place in the parish hall following the funeral Mass.

Burial and committal services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Rock Creek Cemetery, Tiffin.

Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday and 9-10 a.m. Monday at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Mrs. Scott died at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

She married Gregory A. “Greg” Scott and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Janell Scott, Findlay; and Jodi (Mike Bishop) Scott, of Tiffin; one son, Aaron (Erica) Scott, Bascom; a brother, Chris (Jane) Arnold, Tiffin; two sisters, LuAnn (Mark) Tooley and Lori (Mark) Grine, both of Tiffin.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

