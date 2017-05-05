Sandra Scott

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra Mae “Sandy” Scott, 67, of Fostoria, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. A luncheon and gathering will take place in the parish hall following the funeral Mass.
Burial and committal services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Rock Creek Cemetery, Tiffin.
Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday and 9-10 a.m. Monday at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.
Mrs. Scott died at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.
She married Gregory A. “Greg” Scott and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Janell Scott, Findlay; and Jodi (Mike Bishop) Scott, of Tiffin; one son, Aaron (Erica) Scott, Bascom; a brother, Chris (Jane) Arnold, Tiffin; two sisters, LuAnn (Mark) Tooley and Lori (Mark) Grine, both of Tiffin.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Wendelin Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company