Connie M. Dauterman

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
Connie M. Dauterman, age 79, of Findlay passed away at 12:54 p.m. on May 3, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born on June 10, 1937 to the late Guy Melvin and Violet Louise (Challen) Roe. On Aug. 23, 1957, she married Robert E. Dauterman and he survives. Also surviving are two children, Mark R. (Karen) Dauterman of Bluffton, IN and Tamela K. (Jim) Wilkin of Townsend, TN; five grandchildren, Matthew (Kami) Wilkin; Andrew (Melissa) Wilkin; Kristen, Jonathon and Sonja Dauterman; two great-grandchildren, Brianne and Keaten Wilkin and a sister, Bonnie J.
Horner of Bowling Green. A brother, Danny L. Roe also preceded her in death. She retired as a secretary at the Hancock Co. Extension Office following 19 years of service. Connie was a member of the McComb Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017 at the McComb Church of Christ with Pastor Rob Breitigam officiating. Burial will follow in Weston Cemetery, Wood Co. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 Sunday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com. Arrangements entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.

