Leigh Ann Kloeppel, 50, of Findlay, passed away May 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Leigh Ann was born in Findlay to Mary (Howard) and Joe Riker on March 3, 1967. She attended Findlay High School and graduated in 1985. She worked at Bank One and Danby Products. She had been attending Owens Community College with the hopes of becoming a nurse. She worked as a registered state tested nurse assistant with Interim Home Health and The Heritage. She truly enjoyed caring for the elderly and special needs adults. Her dream was to become a hospice nurse. She also enjoyed volunteering for United Way of Hancock County.

She married Christopher Kloeppel on September 24, 1988 who survives. They later divorced. She is survived by her pride and joy, her sons Alexander Kloeppel of Columbus, and Chase (Karlie Hassan) Kloeppel of Findlay.

She is also survived by nieces and nephews; Tess (Martin) Rooney Gonzalez, Station Charters, Liam Charters, Violet Charters, Emily Caplinger and Jakob Caplinger; her mother Jane Riker: siblings; Tamera (Philip) Rooney of Findlay, Billy (Ashley) Charters of Fort Collins, Colorado, Ryan (Kate) Riker of Boulder, Colorado, Nate (Tiffany) Riker of Findlay, Mindy Caplinger of Deshler, Grandmother Betty Riley, stepmother Nancy Weber, two very special little girls, Keira and Willo, as well as many loving aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joe, her grandmother Louise Thomas, her grandfather Morrow Howard and step grandmother Linda Howard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hanneman Funeral Home (formerly Lehtomaa Funeral Home) 201 Osborn Ave. Findlay. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Following the service, there will be a gathering from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pits Rod and Gun Club, 11000 Township Road 227.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Alexander Kloeppel’s ride for the Pelotonia 2017 event which benefits cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer-James Cancer Center and Solove Research Institute. To make a direct contribution to Alex Kloeppel’s fund go to http://pelotonia.org/ARideForMom.

On-line condolences, as well as fond memories may be shared with Leigh Ann’s family by visiting http://www.hannemanfh.com/.

