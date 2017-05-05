Howard Medley Sr.

LEIPSIC — A funeral for Howard E. Medley Sr., 81, of Leipsic, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, the Rev. Tom McDonald officiating. Burial will be in Heath Colton Cemetery, Henry County with military rites by the Leipsic American Legion and VFW.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Medley died at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, at The Meadows of Leipsic.

He married Mary L. Osenbaugh and she survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Miller Jr., Lorain; a son, Howard (Melinda) Jr., Abilene, Texas; two sisters, Barbara Cattell, Leipsic, and Dorothy Cox, Ottawa; and a brother, Cleal Medley, Leipsic.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

