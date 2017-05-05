Larry J. Rush, 77, of Tiffin, passed away Tuesday evening, May 2, 2017 at ProMedica-The Toledo Hospital as the result of an auto accident.

On December 20, 1939 in Findlay, he was born to Philip “Whitey” and Kathleen “Sue” Jeffrey. He married Patricia Jones DeFrieze and she preceded him in death. He married Betty L. Osmon on June 19, 1999 and she survives.

Survivors include his wife, Betty, children and stepchildren, JoAnne Heaster, Catherine Ridgeway, Jeni Beamer, Brad and John Cobourne, Tom, John, George, and Patricia DeFrieze, sisters, Phyllis Shank and Barbara Newman, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy; and sister, Sue McDonell.

Larry attended Findlay High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army before graduation, serving from 1957-1961. He earned his GED after serving his country. He lived in the Findlay area most of his life, working for several construction and paving crews around Findlay and McComb over the years. He enjoyed racing his motorcycle in his younger days, riding his motorcycle, hunting, camping, RVing around the country, and wintering in Arizona for the past 16 years. He was a Boy Scout leader and raised, trained and showed Golden Retrievers and horses. Larry loved visiting and sharing stories with family and friends. He was a member of Mount Cory Lodge #418 Masonic Lodge.

A Memorial service will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, 419-447-2424 with Pastor Clayton Bailey officiating.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 1-3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments