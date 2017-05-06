BLUFFTON — M. Eilene Mericle, 93, passed away May 4, 2017 at 7:47 p.m. at Willow Ridge – Betty House in Bluffton. Eilene was born April 4, 1924 in Orange Township near Bluffton to the late Ross and Arah (Ewing) Tripplehorn. On September 17, 1942 she married Gerald “Gene” Mericle who preceded her in death on October 22, 1997.

Eilene was a homemaker and had also worked at Gillette Bakery and Crow’s Dime Store, both of Bluffton. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton and the Bluffton Senior Citizens. Eilene enjoyed playing cards, cooking, baking and loved her family.

Survivors include a son, Gerald “Jerry” E. (Joan) Mericle, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia; two daughters, Karen (Jewell) Dukes of Bluffton, Nancy (Don) Klingler of Bluffton; a daughter-in-law, Beth Mericle of New Middletown, Ohio; ten grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Eilene was preceded in death by two sons, Tom Mericle and John Mericle; two grandchildren; four brothers, Myron, Russell, Dale and Gerald Tripplehorn; and two sisters, Evelyn Benroth and Dorothy Romick.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton, Pastor Tim Wilmetti officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or Bluffton Senior Citizens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

