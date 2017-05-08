Herbert H. Hards, 94, of Findlay passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at The Heritage Manor. He was born on Dec. 7, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Harry and Edna (Koch) Hards. He married Virginia Lee Smith on July 16, 1950 and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2016. He is survived by six children: Cynthia Ann (Joseph) Rowe of Leonardtown, MD; Michael H. (Lizbeth) Hards of Orlando, FL; Carol (Joe) Faciano of Crystal Lake, IL; Bradley (Michelle) Hards of Avon, CT; David (Martha) Hards of Findlay, OH and Jay (Melanie) Hards of Midland, TX; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Herb retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. as a machinist, he was also employed by Buckeye Ditcher/Garwood Industries and Kennedy Print. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, was the former Boy Scouts Neighborhood Commissioner, enjoyed working on engines and loved frequenting Wilson’s Hamburger Shop. Herb was also involved with a support group for military families. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour prior to the service (10-11:00 a.m.) Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church in his memory and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments