KALIDA — Joyce M. Kahle, 83, of Kalida passed away May 5, 2017 at the Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital.

Joyce was born October 20, 1933 in Kalida to the late Cletus and Hilda (Brinkman) Recker. On July 17, 1954 she married Carl M. Kahle who survives in Kalida. Her son, Keith Kahle, and her son-in-law, John Vandemark, precede her in death. She is survived by her four children, Karen Kahle of Cincinnati, OH, Kenneth (Cele) Kahle of Coldwater, OH, Kristine Vandemark and Kurt Kahle, both of Kalida. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Seth, Stephanie, Hailey, Julia, Jaylen and Jordyn; and a brother Tom (Carol) Recker of Kalida.

Joyce graduated from Kalida High School and worked as a secretary at Sylvania in Ottawa. She was a devoted member of the Kalida Family Outreach Center (KFOC) and will be remembered there for her absolute joy during praise and worship services. She helped to sponsor Restoring Honor that recognizes military, first responders, EMS, fire department and law enforcement personnel. An avid golfer for more than 45 years, she scored a hole-in-one on the last round she ever played in August 2014 at Country Acres. She was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, watching every single inning of their appearance in last year’s World Series. But more than anything, she loved her husband, her children, and especially her grandchildren, finally giving in to getting a smart phone so she could stay in touch with them through their preferred method of communication: texting.

Services will be held at New Hope Christian Center, Lima, OH (2240 Baty Rd, Lima, OH 45807) on Tuesday, May 9, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Swihart of KFOC officiating. Burial will follow in Kalida St. Michael’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, May 8, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Jackson Township (on the corner of SR 224 and 634).

Memorial contributions can be made to Restoring Honor. Online condolences, as well as fond memories can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

