Evelyn A. Lugibihl

PANDORA — Evelyn Amelia Lugibihl, 95, passed away May 6, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

She was born August 10, 1921 in Findlay to Emerson and Candace (Knepper) Street who preceded her in death. On May 1, 1948 she married the love of her life Wallace Lugibihl who preceded her in death on December 10, 1992.

She graduated from Liberty-Benton High School in 1939. Soon after, she and her husband opened Lugibihl Meat Market in Pandora. She was an active member of Grace Mennonite Church, Mid-Century Club, Red Hatters, and the American Meat Association. She served as a 4-H advisor and Girl Scout leader for many years. She loved to read, garden, travel, bowl and most of all spending time with her family. Evelyn was an avid nature lover who had a true passion for the outdoors.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Daniel) Pingle of Weston, Ohio; son, Dana (Jenetha) Lugibihl of Catawba Island, Ohio; two grandchildren, Melanie (John) Hortch, Jerrod (Lori) Pingle, three great-grandchildren, Jacob Hortch, Andrea Hortch, and Sara Ruth Pingle.

Services will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Pandora United Methodist Church with Rev. Duane Kemerley officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Mennonite Cemetery, Bluffton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Creek Library in Pandora.

Comments

comments