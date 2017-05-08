Mildred Russell

FOSTORIA — Mildred “Mickie” Russell, age 88, of Fostoria, passed away at 3:27 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 in her home.

She was born in Findlay, Ohio on November 19, 1928 to Pearl Mae Sherman and Wilfred Blaine “Mick” McKelvey. She married Vernon E. Biggs on June 16, 1946 and they were divorced. She married George Allen Russell on November 22, 1950, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 1987.

Surviving are three daughters, Nancy L. Rice, of Fostoria, Mary Ann Graves, of Apex, North Carolina, and Diana L. Wagner, of Frederick, Colorado; one son, Jeffrey A. Russell, of Fostoria; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, twelve step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Helen M. Craft, formerly of Richmond, Virginia, Faye L. Gerschutz, formerly of Findlay, Ohio, and Mary Lou Dzurio, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio; and three brothers, Robert McKelvey, formerly of Findlay, Ohio, Richard McKelvey, formerly of Columbus, Ohio; and Charles “Bill” McKelvey, formerly of Findlay, Ohio.

She graduated from Findlay Senior High School in 1946 and from Terra Technical College in 1984 with a degree in Industrial Management. She was secretary to the plant manager at Ex-Cell-O Corporation (Airfoil Textron). Previously she worked for the Health Department and for The City of Fostoria Water Department.

She loved to read, sew and knit, especially white baptismal blankets of which she knit more than 40 as gifts.

She was a former member and Past President of the Star Chapter of Professional Secretaries and was named Secretary of the Year in 1986. She was a member of the “60” dance club with her husband and was a former Girl Scout leader.

She earned her standing as a Professional Secretary in 1986 and was a former member and Past President of the Fostoria Business and Professional Women’s Club. She was a member of the Senior Child Conservation League and a life time member and Past President of Emblem Club #213. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria, and was also a member of the Women of the Church.

She retired from Airfoil Textron in 1984 and loved spending more time with her grandchildren and her clubs.

Mickie’s family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Bridge Hospice for their care and support.

Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the services on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria, or to Bridge Hospice, Findlay. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

