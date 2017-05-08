Mary E. Shellhammer

Mary Ellen Shellhammer, 83, of Findlay passed away on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Birchaven Village. Mary was born on December 27, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA. Raised by her foster parents, Myrtle and Frank Furst of Johnstown PA, she was given the name ‘Lois’ Jean Furst. She married Clarence ‘Shelly’ Shellhammer, Jr. on October 25, 1952 and he preceded her in death in 2014.

Mary is survived by her daughter: Cindy (Bob) Fry; two grandsons: Nate (Jess) Fry and Mike Fry; sisters-in-law: Marjory Jacobs and Gladys Yeager; along with her nieces: Denise and Kimberly; her nephews: Danny and Dennis; and their families.

Mary never knew a stranger. She always had a smile on her face and a joke or two to tell. She was a very proud grandma and loved watching her grandsons play in their various sporting events wearing her favorite ‘That’s my Grandson’ sweatshirt whenever she could attend.

Mary worked in sales most of her life beginning in Canton, OH. She and her husband also were in property management that took them to California, Maryland, and Florida. Missing her family, they moved to Findlay, OH and managed the Crystal Glen Apartments before retiring. Mary didn’t stay retired long. She worked for Findlay Meijer store as a greeter. You would find her at the produce door smiling and telling a story to all who entered. During special holidays, she would buy small toys and randomly choose children to give them to. Mary finally permanently retired to take care of her husband in 2013.

Please join her family and share your stories of Mary at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. with the funeral service on Wednesday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor William Reist officiating. Music will be sung by David Walker. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Findlay College First Church of God in her loving memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.coldrencrates.com.

