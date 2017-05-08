FOSTORIA — David Eldridge, of Fostoria, passed away on 4/30/2017 in his home. David was born on 4/21/1966 in Toledo, Ohio to John and Ruby Eldridge. The doctor that delivered David would be the very same doctor to deliver his oldest daughter Ashia 22 years later. David is survived by 2 beautiful daughters, Ashia Eldridge of Toledo and Justus Eldridge of Swanton, a grandson that he adored, Lucas Eldridge, sisters Kathy Johnson, Maria Robertson, Marcia Al-Khalil, also many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. David is preceded in death by his mother Ruby Eldridge and brother John Eldridge.

David loved the Lord and he was a member of King’s Parish in Arcadia. David was loved very dearly by his church family. His favorite scriptures were Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” and Romans 1:16 “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God that brings salvation.”

David also had a passion for football. His favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 13th at 3 p.m. at King’s Parish 205 Jefferson St. Arcadia OH. Please come and share your memories of our beloved.

Please note: all floral deliveries are to be sent to C/O Joseph Reidling 17359 State Route 12 Arcadia, OH 44804.

Comments

comments