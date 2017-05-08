Clara E. Jacobs

ARLINGTON — Clara Elizabeth Jacobs, 98, of Arlington, Ohio went to be with the Lord shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Center in Arlington. She was born on June 1, 1918 in rural Arlington, OH, the twelfth of fourteen children born to George and Anna Elizabeth (Borset) Rettig.

She married Charles Sumner Jacobs of Pemberville, OH on February 14, 1942 at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Arlington. Charles preceded her in death on August 12, 1999.

Surviving are one son, Randall Charles Jacobs (wife, Linda Roseboom) of West Linn, OR; two grandsons, Robert Randall Jacobs and Rodney Lynn Jacobs (wife, Paula Christensen); two great-granddaughters, Madeline and Isabella, all of the State of Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.

Clara was preceded in death by thirteen siblings, Edna, Noah, Katie, Amanda, Maggie, Hulda, Eva, Mabel, Stanley, Emma, Fairy, Minnie and Neva.

She graduated from Mt. Blanchard High School in 1935 and from Bowling Green State Normal College in 1939. She went on to teach almost 20 years in Wood and Hancock County schools.

Clara’s career changed when she and Charles bought the Sundry Shoppe on North Main Street. She spent eleven years there selling novelty items, sewing supplies, cards, school supplies, candies, and running the postal sub-station. She then worked for 15 years as manager of the Findlay College Book Store.

She was a long-time member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where she had taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, served on the council, was in the Hope Circle there, plus other numerous functions.

Her family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Grand Court and Arlington Good Samaritan Center for their many years of love. Also a major thanks to niece Charlotte Schaller and husband Larry for their many hours of commitment to Clara.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 935 West Bigelow Avenue, Findlay, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday May 10, 2017. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Dennis Maurer officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Madison Township, Hancock County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Clara’s name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 935 West Bigelow, Findlay, OH 45840. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

Comments

comments