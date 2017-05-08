Robert L. Wedge

CAREY — Robert Lee “Bob” Wedge, 86, of Carey, died at 10:34 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room in Upper Sandusky.

Bob was born on March 8, 1931 in Cottageville, WV. He was the son of the late Roscoe G. and Margaret (Casper) Wedge. He married Elizabeth A. Livingston on March 13, 1954 at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2005.

Surviving are four sons: Donald Wedge of London, OH, Robert (Cheryl) Wedge of Round Lake Beach, ILL, John (Crystal) Wedge of Kearney, NE, and Thomas (Rachelle) Wedge of Marion, seven grandchildren: Michelle, Laura, Mike, Ian, Sean, Britaney, and Jessica, six great grandchildren, a sister, Sybil Kunkel of Savannah, GA, and two brothers: John Wedge of Grove City and Tom (Brenda) Wedge of Huntsville.

A daughter, Debra Wedge preceded him in death, as well as a brother, Donald Wedge and a sister, Shirley Hale.

A 1950 graduate of Carey High School, Bob continued his education at Kearney Teaching School in Kearney, Nebraska. He was a teacher and coach for several years before earning his Master’s Degree in School Administration from the University of Nebraska. He retired as superintendent of the Five County Juvenile Detention Center in Marysville, OH.

He was a Korean War Era veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 344, V.F.W. Post 3759, Knights of Columbus Council 1925 and Eagles Aerie 1098 all of Carey. He was also a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.

Bob was a member of the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey.

Family and friends will be received from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, in Carey, where a Rosary service will be at 7:45 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with Rev. Vince Petersen, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey, with military graveside rites conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

