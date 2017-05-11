Diana Forman

NEVADA, Ohio — A funeral for Diana K. Forman, 68, of Nevada, Ohio, will be held at noon Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. Dennis Lafferty officiating. Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Forman died at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus.

She married Oscar W. “Sonny” Forman and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Niccole Forman Weaver and Amanda Forman, both of Nevada, Ohio; two sisters, Cheryl (Gary) Basore, of Morral; and Sandra Hayes, of Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association or to Nevada United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.lucasbatton.com.

Comments

comments