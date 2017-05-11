Arthur E. Schlievert

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Arthur E. Schlievert, 66 of Findlay passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Arthur was born on October 1, 1950 in Norwalk, Ohio to Arthur W. and Jane Schlievert, Jr. On February 22, 1969 he married Linda Filliater and she survives along with four children; Brian (fiancé Beth) Schlievert of Orlando, FL, Jennifer (Rich) Warner of Findlay, Kenneth (Jamie) Schlievert of Ann Arbor, MI and Sarah Schlievert of Mt. Vernon, OH. He is also survived by his mother, Jane Elsea, 9 grandchildren; Gage (Benna) Schlievert, Tahnee (Michael) Jenkins, Michiah Schlievert, Elijah Schlievert, Tyce Schlievert, Noah Schlievert, Larkin Warner, Kadin Warner and Callie Schlievert, 4 great-grandchildren; Arianna, Avari, Amilee and Ezeykial Schlievert. One sister, Janice Schlievert of Findlay, brothers-in-law, Norb (Sue) Filliater of Fostoria, OH, Ed (Lorrel) Filliater of Montgomery, AL., uncle, Harry Schlievert, cousins Kathy Kemp, Ed Kemp and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Schlievert, aunt, Mary Kemp and his step-father Quentin Elsea. Arthur enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, racing, collecting and building vintage racing slot cars. He also enjoyed gardening, growing roses and spending time with his puppy, Scout.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Terry Steinhauer, Sr. officiating. A private family burial will be held on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Arthur to Cancer Patient Services or to the family c/o Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.
Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company