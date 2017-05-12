Daisy Hitchcock

COLUMBUS GROVE — Daisy M. “Dolly” Hitchcock, 86, of Columbus Grove, died at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Lima Memorial Health System.

She married Paul N. Hitchcock and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Richard of Lima; and William O. (Lori) of New Haven, Indiana; three daughters, Janie Font, Ottawa; and Paula Sue Wymer and Susan (Randy) Corson, both of Columbus Grove; and two sisters, June Sloan of Columbus Grove; and Loretta Martin of Kalida.

Services will be private.

Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Putnam Home Health Care and Hospice, Putnam County Library or a charity of the donor’s choice.

