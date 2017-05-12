Keith Horton

Keith Anthony Horton, 55, of Findlay, died at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Bridge Hospice, Findlay.

Surviving are his wife, Mary A. Wyant; six sisters, Nelva Sites, Darlene Ray, Karen Plumb, Laura (Mike) McKinney and Renelda (Terry) Holloway, all of Lima; and Teresa (Jim) Brian, Rimer; and two brothers, Maurice Wimer and Clayton Wimer Jr., both of Lima.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Leipsic, the Rev. William Pifher officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments