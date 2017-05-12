Charles F. Thames, 88, of Forest, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton, Ohio.

He was born to the late Clarence and Maud (Chestnut) Thames on December 29, 1928 in Hope Hull, Alabama. On July of 1954, Charles married Estella M. Lawrence and she survives.

Charles loved his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He would collect aluminum cans and give the money to the church he attended at First Baptist Church in Forest. He had a great love for the Lord and enjoyed visiting nursing homes.

In addition to his loving wife Estella of 62 years, Charles is survived by his son, Eddie (Peg) Thames; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one niece; two nephews; and daughter-in-law, Pam Thames. Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Pete, and James Thames; sisters, Francis, Earleen, and Ernestine; and his step-sister, Francis.

A Celebration of Charles Life will be held at a later date. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Charles’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church, 206 N. Martin St., Forest, Ohio 45843. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

