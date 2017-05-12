Craig Woessner
FOSTORIA — Services for Craig R. Woessner, 53, of Fostoria, will be private.
Woessner died at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at The Toledo Hospital.
Surviving are his mother, Paulette Gehring, Tiffin; four daughters, Morgan H. Woessner and Paige N. Woessner, both of Fostoria; Mattison D. Sigler, Risingsun; and Alexis J. Carpenter, Arizona; a brother, Keith (Sandra) of Weston; and a sister, Ronni (Gary) Dillon, Fostoria.
Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
