Norma Jean Clum, 87, of rural Findlay, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017. She was born in Wyandot County on October 22, 1929 to the late Ralph B. and Lottie L. Parsell. Norma married Richard E. Clum on September 12, 1948 and he preceded her in death on June 30, 1996. She is survived by four children; Wayne L. Clum of Findlay, Loyd A. Clum of Kenton, Debra K. (Mark) Wilkin of Greenfield, IN and Amy (Jim) Clum-Holbrook of Cleveland Heights, OH. Norma is also survived by her brother, Stanton Melvin (Carol) Parsell of Mt. Blanchard, OH; sister-in-law Eileen Telljohann, six grandchildren; Jennifer (Dan) Althaus, Jason (Jeri) Clum, Julie (Jared) Freshcorn, Rebekah Coy, Sarah Doyle, Shelby Weintraut and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Avonell M. Brien. Mrs. Clum previously worked as a nurses aid at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She also worked for North Electric. Norma was a long time member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Benton Ridge. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Findlay Garden Club. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed baking. In recent years, Norma worked for Meijer where she retired. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour (10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) prior to the service at the church. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Benton Ridge with Pastor Kimberly Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Benton Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 119 Main St., Benton Ridge, OH 45816.

Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

