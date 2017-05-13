Betty M. Phillips

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Betty Murphy Phillips, 87, formerly of Findlay, died from natural causes on May 9, 2017 in Brooklyn, NY, at the home of her eldest daughter.

Born Oct. 5, 1929, to Arthur B. and Mary E. Murphy of St. Albans, NY, Betty received her Bachelors in Education at Baylor University, in Waco, TX, where she taught grammar school and met her husband, U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Lloyd D. Phillips, a Findlay native, who preceded her in death in 1994.

The couple wed in 1954 and settled in Findlay in 1959, where he became a founding partner of the law firm Drake, Phillips, Kuenzli, & Clark, and Betty was a homemaker. After their four children were grown, she returned to teaching, as a substitute for the Findlay City Schools.

Betty enjoyed her life in Findlay, particularly when it included Wilson’s hamburgers, Dietsch’s ice cream, and dancing at the Findlay Country Club, along with the Findlay Public Library and local PBS TV stations.

Betty is survived by her sister, Ruth Ethel Decker of Merced, CA; and her daughters, Lisa Faith Phillips of Brooklyn, NY; Sarah Ann Phillips of Pound Ridge, NY; and her two sons, Todd Stuart Phillips of Brooklyn, NY; Lee Brooke Phillips of Flagstaff, AZ; and two granddaughters, Brooke Caitlin Phillips and Remy Scout Phillips, also of Flagstaff.

The family is not holding a public service. Donations may be made in Betty’s name to Public Television Station WBGSU in Bowling Green.

