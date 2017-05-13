Rosella Kreais

FOSTORIA — Rosella A. Kreais, 75, of Fostoria, died Friday at Fox Run Manor.

She married Earl A. Kreais and he preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Patricia A. (Dean Stell) Kreais, Fostoria; four sons, Kenneth E. (Connie), Findlay; Ronald L.; Kevin M. (Kimberly); Gary J. (Jenny), all of Fostoria; two sisters, Dorothy Welly, and Erma (Merle) Reinhart, both of Tiffin; and a brother, Melvin (Carolyn) Frank, Tiffin.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, where a Christian wake service will be held at 7:45 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, the Rev. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, New Riegel. A funeral lunch will be held in St. Wendelin Parish Hall following the cemetery service.

Memorials may be made to St. Wendelin Church and school.

Online condolences may be sent: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments