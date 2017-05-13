Marjorie K. Wolford, 92, a resident at Judson Palmer Home in Findlay, Ohio since 2011, passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice on Thursday May 11, 2017.

Born September 2, 1924 in East Liberty, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Merritt and Aasta Rose of Forest, Ohio. She graduated from Marseilles High School in 1942 and married Justin E. Wolford on Christmas Eve 1943.

Upon his return from the armed services in 1945 they farmed in Wyandot County for approximately 18 years before moving to Findlay, Ohio in 1963.

Marjorie worked for Marathon Oil for several years before she and Justin moved to Ft. Myers, FL in 1975. She returned to Findlay in 2006.

Marjorie was a very active woman with a beautiful singing voice and a huge gift of gab. She loved her many years as a Stanley Home Products dealer and later as a food demonstrator and cashier at a number of grocery stores both in Ft. Myers and Findlay.

She was preceded in death by her husband Justin in 1990 and her youngest daughter, Susan Elaine Croley, Williamsburg, KY in 2016 as well as a sister, JoAnn Hensel, Marseilles, Ohio in 1963.

Survivors include her children, Shari Johnston (Tom), Cornelius, NC; Tari Reed (Randy), Lambertville, MI; Michael Wolford (Pat), Findlay, Ohio; and Kevin Wolford (Cindy), Ft. Myers, FL; along with 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are her brother, Arthur Rose, Forest, Ohio and sister, Pat Redding, Forest, Ohio as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins here in the USA and in Norway where her mother was born.

The family would like to thank the leadership and staff at Judson Palmer Home for helping to make the last 6 years so engaging and comfortable and the staff at Bridge Hospice for so kindly making her last days so comfortable.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 19th at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Findlay, Ohio, the Reverend Tom Mellott officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bridge Hospice, c/o Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, 1900 South Main Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences at www.coldrencrates.com.

