Ralph Tabor, of Findlay, Ohio, died Saturday, May 13 at Blanchard Valley Hospital/The Bridge Hospice. He was born January 4, 1933 in Ironton, Ohio to the late Virgie and George Tabor.

He married Norma Balzer on June 23, 1956 in Richmond, Indiana. He is survived by his wife and three daughters Vicky (Gary) Branson of Marion, Ohio; Beth (Tim) Horn of Findlay, Ohio; and Cindy Tabor of Richland, Washington and his beloved grandson Alex Horn.

Ralph graduated from Enon High School and Miami-Jacobs Business College.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. He was pleased to partake in the Flag City Honor Flight for veterans. He worked at Marathon Oil Company from 1956 to 1986 and was actively involved at the Benevolent Order of Elks. He was also a member of First Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and fishing in Ohio with his family, especially with his grandson. He also enjoyed going to the beach spending hours searching for the perfect shells in Sanibel, Florida.

According to Ralph’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. The body will be cremated and ashes will be interned at the Dayton National Cemetery, when his beloved wife passes.

Donations may be made to the Flag City Honor Flight, P.O. Box 885, Findlay, OH 45840 (or online) or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.

Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments