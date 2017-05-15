LEIPSIC — Alvera V. Alt, 86, of Leipsic, died 12:52 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at The Meadows of Leipsic. She was born April 15, 1931 in New Cleveland to the late Louis and Lauretta (Lammers) Winkler. On June 29, 1957 she married Melvin H. Alt who died February 22, 2008.

She is survived by 2 sons: Joseph D. (Hyon Ok) Alt of Fairborn, and Timothy G. (Carol) Alt of Leipsic; 2 daughters: Charlene Matson of Holgate and Janice (Larry) Otto of Miller City; 1 sister: Sr. Arlene Winkler O.S.F. of Springfield, IL; 1 sister-in-law: Reta Winkler of Leipsic, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Alvera was also preceded in death by her brother: Donald Winkler and 2 sisters: Rose Schroeder and Hilda Hovest.

She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Leipsic, its Altar Rosary Society and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed playing cards and the piano. Alvera loved spending time with her friends and family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Leipsic officiated by Fr. William Pifher. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017 and one hour prior to services Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME in Leipsic.

Memorial donations may be made to the Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

