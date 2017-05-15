Alexandra M. Bean

NORTH BALTIMORE — Alexandra March Bean, age 77, of North Baltimore passed away at 8:05 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born in Deshler on April 4, 1940 to the late Arthur and Mary (Farquharson) Breece. On May 16, 1959, she married Donald Bean and he preceded her in death in November of 1978. She is survived by three children, Ron (Margaret) Bean; Rhonda (Jeff) Okuley and Randy (Becky) Bean, all of North Baltimore; five grandchildren, Kevin and Derek Bean; Morgan Okuley and Corey and Kelcie Bean. She was also survived by two brothers, Phillip Breece of Deshler and Blair Breece of McComb; and four sisters, Romaine Ruggiero of Fremont; Candy Vangundy of Van Buren; Cheryl Buck of McComb and Joan Holland of Van Wert. A brother, John Breece also preceded her in death. She was a 1958 graduate of Deshler High School and worked in bus transportation for 41 years in the North Baltimore schools. March was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. March was an avid sports fan; she enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and her grandchildren’s sporting events at North Baltimore. She will be remembered as “the best cookie baker”. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Ralph Mineo officiating. Burial will follow in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour prior (10-11:00 a.m.) to the service Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the church and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

