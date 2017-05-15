Larry R. Dillman

BLUFFTON — Larry R. “Pickle” Dillman, 73, passed away May 12, 2017 in the Emergency Room of Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. Larry was born April 24, 1944 in Bluffton to the late Robert and JoAnn (Stonehill) Dillman. On May 18, 1991, he married Dee Rettig who survives.

Pickle was a graduate of Bluffton High School and attended Bowling Green State University. He was the co-owner of the former Happy Ours Bar in Bluffton. Pickle was a member of the Findlay Moose Lodge #698. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors also include three children, Lori, Robert and Julene; two step-daughters, Brenda Galvin of Jenera, June (Ed Clark) Rossman of Mt. Blanchard; a step-son, Lynn Rossman of Jenera; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Gary (Denise) Dillman of Grafton, Ohio; two sisters, Sandra Lambright of Amherst, Ohio, Sonia (Jerry) Cupples of Bluffton and several nieces and nephews.

Pickle was preceded in death by a step-son-in-law, Kevin P. Galvin.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Alois Schmitzer officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Comments

comments