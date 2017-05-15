WHARTON — Annabell E. Doersam, 98, of Wharton passed away at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Fox Run Manor, Findlay. She was born on October 22, 1918 in Hardin County to the late Adam and Sinoretta (Clingerman) Casper. She first married Albert Doersam in November of 1939 and he preceded her in death in September of 1954. She then married Chet Doersam in December of 1960 and he died in July of 2006. She is survived by six children: E. Ann Bell of Arlington; Russell (Kathleen) Doersam of Forest; Patsy (Joe) Rice of Mentor; Jean (Larry) Killen of Ottawa; Jane Jolliff of Greencamp and Michael (Rhonda) Doersam of Alexandria, KY; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, a great-granddaughter; two sons-in-law, Joe Bell and Tom Jolliff and two brothers, Clair and John Casper. She was a life-long member of Lutheran churches. She was a 1936 graduate of Dola High School. Family was at the center of Annabell’s life and each of her grandchildren received handmade afghans. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 620 North Main Street, Arlington with Pastor Steven Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Keller Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dola. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

