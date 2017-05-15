Mark A. Frisch

CAREY — Mark Alan Frisch, 62, of Carey, died peacefully Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 5:30 a.m. after a brief illness at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Born on August 22, 1954 in Tiffin, Ohio, he was the son of the late Walter O. and Jeanne D. (Wangler) Frisch.

Mark married LuAnn Dodge on May 13, 1980. She survives in Carey.

Also surviving is his son, Travis W. Frisch, Carey, four brothers, Gregory (Connie) Frisch, Sandusky, Timothy (Jean) Frisch, Tiffin, Michael (Mary) Frisch, Tiffin and Matthew (Trisha Thompson) Frisch, Tiffin, a sister, Regina Littrell, Tiffin.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Frisch and a sister Marcia Ann Frisch.

He was raised in the Catholic Faith.

Mark was a 1972 graduate of Hopewell Loudon High School. He was a heavy equipment operator, employed at Ohio Hazard Materials in Findlay, Alvada Construction and H & O Services until his illness.

He loved riding his Harley Davidson and being outdoors with his dog, Archie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ray Mallett OFM Conv. officiating. The family requests casual dress. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com.

