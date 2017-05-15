TIFFIN — Geneva J. Larick, 96, of Tiffin, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Birchaven Village in Findlay.

Geneva was born May 13, 1920, in Chillicothe, to the late Arthur Jenkins and Zelcia (Rhoads) Snyder. She married Marion Dale Larick in Kentucky on November 5, 1938 and he preceded her in death on May 23, 2009.

Survivors include her children, Christopher (Sally) Larick of Geneva, OH, Kathleen (Paul) Lautenschlegar of Tiffin, Barbara (Gary) Smith of Tiffin, Diana (Carl) Kuhn of Findlay and Julia Larick of Toledo. Geneva is also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Madeline Carr of Tiffin.

Geneva graduated from Old Fort High School. She was a homemaker and a Girl Scout leader for seven years.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Medreth, Cleo, and Grace, a grandson, Rob Kuhn, and a son-in-law, Joseph Karmel.

Funeral services for Geneva will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin with the Rev. John Missler and Rev. Frank Kehres officiating. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services on Wednesday at Greenlawn cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.

