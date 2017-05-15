Bradford Miller

ALVADA — A celebration of life for Bradford “Brad” (Fred) Miller, 57, of Alvada, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at West Independence United Methodist Church, Fostoria.

Mr. Miller died Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

He married Carrie Thomas and she survives. Also surviving are a stepson, Stone Geoghegan; two stepdaughters, Aron Faeth and Stephanie Faeth; and a sister, Sandy Taylor of Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hannemanfh.com.

