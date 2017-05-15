Judy M. Miller

UPPER SANDUSKY — Judy May Miller, 65, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, May 12, 2017 at 11:34 a.m. at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky, Ohio. She was born on June 1, 1951 in El Paso, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth P. and Rosetta E. (Berglund) Young. Judy married Richard L. Houdeshell, Sr. He preceded her in death. She later married Lynn Miller and he preceded her in death. Surviving is her son, Richard L. Houdeshell, Jr., Upper Sandusky, a sister, Sandra L. Fox, Carey, and many nieces and nephews. Judy was a homemaker. She enjoyed her Kingdom Hall family as a member of the Congregation of Jehovah Witness, Upper Sandusky. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

