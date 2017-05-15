Pamela Smith

REPUBLIC — A funeral for Pamela J. Smith, 71, of Republic, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Brethren Church, Fostoria, the Rev. Mark Self officiating. Burial will be in Knollcrest Gardens, west of Arcadia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Smith died Friday, May 12, 2017, at her residence.

She married Ronald C. Smith and he survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Toni (Dennis) Cessna of Tiffin; a son, Shawn Todd of Republic; two stepsons, Ronald Scott Smith of Duarte, California; and Neil (Stacie) Smith of Greenwich; and two sisters, Marcella (David) McClung of Fostoria; and Brenda Fox of Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hffh.net.

