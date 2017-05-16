SANDUSKY — A memorial Mass for Rosemary Chalfin, 88, of Sandusky, formerly of Fostoria, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Wendelin Church, Fostoria, the Rev. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The rosary will be prayed prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice, Sandusky, St. Wendelin Church, or the St. Wendelin Education Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hffh.net.

Mrs. Chalfin’s obituary appeared in the December 30 edition of The Courier.

