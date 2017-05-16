Harold Edens

PERRYSBURG — Harold H. “Hal” Edens, Jr., age 78, of Perrysburg, Ohio went to be with his Lord at 6:55pm on Saturday, May 13, 2017 under the perfect care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg with his loving wife Pinky, his children and his caring aide Latifa by his side. He was born on May 28, 1938 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Harold H. and Georgianna (Shirkliff) Edens.

On June 28, 2002 he married Elizabeth Pinky Barone and she survives. He is also survived by his children, Trevor (Sarah) Edens, Marcus Edens, Daniel Edens and Anna Edens; step-children, Salvador (Jessica) Barone, Genevieve (Adam) Wilson, Adam Wilson, son-in-law, and Joshua Furlow; grandchild, Madison Edens; step-grandchildren, Mia and Salvador Barone and Judah and Imogen Wilson; cousin Ethel Marie Huntley; and Mother Hubie Pitts and Brother Woody Totty of Third Baptist Church in Toledo.

Hal attended Culver Military Academy until 1954, then attended Findlay High School and graduated from there in 1956. He received a B.A. in English from Findlay College in 1961. He was employed at the Findlay Republican Courier and then owned and operated the Victoria Inn in Madison, Indiana. He was an Eagle Boy Scout with Troop #12 of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Findlay and a member of the Ohio National Guard, attaining the rank of Sergeant 1st Class. He was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and also collected vintage automobiles.

Hal was a proud, happy and blessed member of Third Baptist Church, loved by and loving his church family. His favorite song at church, which always brought him joy and got him laughing was “I Want to See My Jesus Someday.” Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Third Baptist Church, 402 Pinewood Ave, Toledo, OH 43604 and also from 2:00pm to 3:00pm on Saturday, May 20, 2017 with the funeral at 3:00pm at the church. The Rev. Herman Harrison and Rev. Barbie Harrison will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

Hal and Pinky express their love and gratitude to Hal’s dedicated and loving caregivers Rachel, Sharon, Marguerite and Latifa and all his other kind and caring aides.

The family suggests memorials to Boy Scout Troop #12 of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 120 West Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

