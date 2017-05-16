FOSTORIA — M. Jane Myers, 88, of Fostoria, died Monday at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Fostoria.

She married Clayton Myers and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Ronald (Sue) Myers, Fostoria; a stepfather, Albert (Barbara) Colburn, Norwalk; a brother, Art Allison, Fostoria.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Wyatt Foster officiating. Burial will be in Knollcrest Gardens, west of Arcadia.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hffh.net.

