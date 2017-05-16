Nathan Siefker

COLUMBUS GROVE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Nathan John Siefker, 24, of Columbus Grove, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Tom Extejt officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. A rosary service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation.

Mr. Siefker died Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Surviving are his parents, John Edward and Marilyn Odelia (Gerten) Siefker; three sisters, Laura (Alton) Warniment, Pandora; Elizabeth (Shane) Sudlow, Columbus Grove; Sarah (Tim) Faber, Glandorf; three brothers, Adam (Kim) Siefker, Philip (Alesha) Siefker and Aaron (Erica) Siefker, all of Columbus Grove.

Memorials may be made to the St. Anthony School Endowment, or St. Anthony Fund Drive.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

